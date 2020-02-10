Arrests Feb. 6
A 13-year-old juvenile of Eufaula was arrested and charged with assault/coercion (no weapon).
Feb. 7
Joshua Devon Peterson, 21, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of marijuana.
Shawanda Catrice Rhine, 33, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with failure to appear/contempt of court (traffic).
Feb. 8
Robin Tavares Devose, 31, of Clayton was arrested and charged with two counts of assault/aggravated assault.
Ian Josha Henderson, 22, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with attempting to elude a police officer and reckless driving.
Alex Cord Forshee, 33, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with assault-domestic/harassment.
Feb. 9
Nykira Fields, 25, of Blakely, Georgia, was arrested and charged with larceny-theft/shoplifting (less than $500).
Shada Henderson, 21, of Georgetown, Georgia, was arrested and charged with larceny-theft/shoplifting (less than $500).
Diamond Reeves, 21, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with larceny/theft/shoplifting (less than $500).
Michael Ray Aderholt, 27, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with theft of property fourth degree (less than $500).
Incident/offense Reports
Feb. 6
Fraudulent use of a credit/debit card was filed from an unknown location in Eufaula. A Bank of America card was reported stolen.
Criminal trespassing first degree was reported from Macedonia Drive.
An information report was filed from North Randolph Avenue. Glass in a back door ($400) was reported damaged.
Feb. 7
Assault/coercion (no weapon) was reported from Highway 30.
Possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of marijuana second degree were filed from East Fair Street at Eufaula Avenue. Marijuana and marijuana roaches ($50) and one digital scale ($50) were recovered.
Assault — domestic/harassment third degree was reported off of South Randolph Avenue (Chattahoochee Courts).
Assault — domestic/harassment third degree was reported from South Randolph Avenue.
Feb. 8
Assault/aggravated assault second degree was reported from Dr. TV McCoo Boulevard.
Assault/aggravated assault second degree was reported from South Dr. TV McCoo Boulevard.
Larceny/theft third degree ($500-less than $1,500) was filed from West Chewalla Creek Drive. One catalytic converter ($800) was reported stolen.
Domestic violence/strangulation/suffocation was reported from Cherry Street.
Harassment/intimidation was reported from Old Dale Road.
An information report was filed from South Randolph Avenue.
Assault/domestic/harassment third degree was reported from Lunsford Street.
Information/found/recovered property was reported from South Eufaula Avenue. A Glock .43 9X19 hand gun was recovered.
Feb. 9
Stolen vehicle/auto theft first degree was filed from Cottonhill Road. A 2017 white Nissan Sentra ($5,000) was reported stolen and later recovered.
Burglary (no force) third degree and larceny/theft third degree ($500-less than $1,500) were filed from South Eufaula Avenue. $100 in cash and one Samsung tablet ($400) were reported stolen.
Larceny/theft/shoplifting fourth degree (less than $500) was filed from Lake Drive. A basket of merchandise ($15) was reported stolen.
Larceny/theft/shoplifting fourth degree (less than $500) was filed from a residence. One bottle of Arbor Mist peach chardonnay ($6.99), one six pack of Bud Light beer ($7.69), two twelve packs of Bud Light beer ($16.98) and one bottle of Arbor Mist strawberry wine ($6.99) were reported stolen and later recovered.
An information report was filed from Newmont Drive.
An information report was filed from Benjamin Drive.
