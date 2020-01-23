Arrests
JAN. 20
Jayme Benton Dallas, 31, of Columbus OH was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
JAN. 22
Calvintia Kenard Smith, 25, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with domestic violence.
Incident/offense reports
JAN. 20
Criminal mischief third degree was filed from Old Dale Road. Three tires from a 2016 Kia Sportage LX ($231) were reported damaged.
Harassing communications was reported within Eufaula city limits.
Theft of property fourth degree (less than $500) was filed from West Broad Street. One ice cream ($6) was reported stolen.
Harassment was reported from South Eufaula Avenue.
Harassing communications was reported from South Eufaula Avenue.
Giving false identification to law enforcement and attempting to elude a police officer were reported from South Eufaula Avenue.
JAN. 21
» Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) was filed from Humminbird Lane. A 1998 UTLC 610SA enclosed trailer ($2,500) was reported stolen and later recovered.
Criminal mischief third degree was filed from Madison Avenue. One picture of Jesus Christ ($75) was reported damaged.
Cruelty to animals was reported from West Barbour Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was filed from South Eufaula Avenue. One grinder containing a green leafy material ($30) and one glass jar containing a green leafy material ($5) were recovered.
JAN. 22
An information report was filed from East Barbour Street. Ground irrigation/main pipeline ($250) was reported damaged.
Domestic violence was reported from North Dr. TV McCoo Boulevard.
