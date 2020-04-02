ArrestsMARCH 30
Tory Lavar Robinson, 39, of Phenix City was arrested and charged with domestic violence/harassment.
Fatima Lashonda Mercer, 29, of Phenix City was arrested and charged with domestic violence/reckless endangerment.
Incident/offense reports
MARCH 30
Recovered property was reported from Chewalla Road. One orange and grey BR 800X Magnum backpack blower was recovered.
Domestic violence third degree and criminal mischief were filed from Jackson Street. One Samsung phone ($100) and one house key ($2) were reported damaged.
Larceny/theft fourth degree (less than $500) was filed from Dr. TV McCoo Boulevard. One set of keys ($10) were reported stolen.
Larceny/theft-shoplifting fourth degree (less than $500) was filed from West Broad Street. Various grocery items ($50) were reported stolen.
Domestic violence/harassment third degree was reported from South Randolph Avenue.
Domestic violence/reckless endangerment third degree was reported from South Randolph Avenue.
