MARCH 25
Shawn Tarvis L. Howard, 21, of Georgetown was arrested and charged with homicide.
MARCH 26
Omesha Crenshad Lewis, 25, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less).
MARCH 27
A 16-year old-juvenile of Eufaula was arrested and charged with simple assault/coercion.
Ricky Thornton, 50, of Georgetown was arrested and charged with larceny/theft-shoplifting fourth degree (less than $500).
Robert Derron Johnathan Riley, 20, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine, and two counts of possession of marijuana.
MARCH 29
Christopher Lee Crumpton, 35, of Ashford was arrested and charged with public intoxication, resisting arrest, and criminal trespassing.
Incident/offense reports
MARCH 26
Assault/domestic violence third degree was reported from Lakewood Drive.
Assault- harassment/intimidation was reported from East Barbour Street.
MARCH 27
Domestic violence third degree and criminal mischief were filed from Leroy Road. One front door ($200) was reported damaged.
Possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine were filed from Leroy Road. 0.50 grams of methamphetamines ($10) and 3.0 grams of marijuana ($20) were recovered.
Simple assault/coercion third degree was reported from Highway 30.
Burglary (no force) third degree and larceny/theft fourth degree (less than $500) were filed from Scenic Drive. A 7-foot tall wooden tree sculpture ($100) was reported stolen.
