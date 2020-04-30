logo

Arrests

APRIL 22

» Anthony Davias Norris, 31, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with obstruction of governmental operations.

APRIL 24

» David Jaheem Burks, 18, of Clayton was arrested and charged with larceny/theft of article from auto and larceny/theft-firearms.

APRIL 27

» Justin Marcus Bruce, 29, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with reckless endangerment and making a false report to police officer.

» Marcus Terrell Scott, 21, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with failure to appear in court.

» Brandon Slay Vinson, 33, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with domestic violence third degree.

APRIL 28

» Micheal Key, 44, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with public intoxication.

Incident/offense reports

APRIL 22

» Obstruction of governmental operations was reported from Bush Street.

APRIL 23

» Harassment/intimidation was reported from South Eufaula Avenue.

APRIL 27

» Larceny/theft fourth degree (less than $500) was filed from South Eufaula Avenue. A vehicle tag ($70) was reported stolen.

» Domestic violence third degree and criminal mischief were filed from Highway 30. One wooden rocking chair ($50), one A/C window unit ($150), and one mailbox ($75) were reported damaged.

» Harassing communications was reported from Gammage Road.

» An animal bite was reported from Monroe Street.

APRIL 28

» Burglary (no force) third degree and larceny/theft first degree were filed from State Docks Road. Women’s clothing ($600), one microwave ($60), one kitchen table and chairs ($600), two love chairs, two sofas, table and chairs ($800), and children’s clothing ($300) were reported stolen.

» Assault/harassment was reported from South Eufaula Avenue.

» Criminal mischief third degree was filed from South Randolph Avenue (Chattahoochee Courts). One potted plant ($10) was reported damaged.

» Domestic violence third degree was reported from Rivers Avenue (Garden Grove Apartments).

» Damaged property/burglary of auto (no theft) was filed from Meadow Circle. The top of passenger door ($200) and rubber seal around passenger door ($90) were reported damaged.

APRIL 29

» Auto theft first degree and unauthorized use of auto/joyriding (no force) was filed from South Eufaula Avenue. A 2005 Cadillac CTS ($5,000) was reported stolen and later recovered.

» Leaving the scene of an accident was filed from South Randolph Avenue. The right front bumper of a 2004 Mitsubishi Diamante ($270) was reported damaged.

» Forgery/circulating illegal paper money without authority was filed from Macon Street. One counterfeit $50 bill was reported stolen.

