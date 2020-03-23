ArrestsMARCH 13
Ethan Blake Jackson, 20, of LaGrange, Georgia, was arrested and charged with possession of opium or derivative and possession of marijuana.
Zechariah Jay Givens, 23, of LaGrange, Georgia, was arrested and charged with possession of a hallucinogen, drug trafficking, and two counts of possession of marijuana.
Guilford Ceaser, 30, of Georgetown was arrested and charged with domestic violence third degree and failure to appear.
Reggie Lamar Mahone, 35, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with assault/harassment and domestic violence third degree.
MARCH 18
Tshambi Markeith Tyson, 38, of Midland City was arrested and charged with failure to appear.
Darious Tiller, 18, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with domestic violence third degree.
MARCH 20
Lenard Fryer, 37, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with public intoxication, resisting arrest, and failure to obey a police officer.
MARCH 21
Antasia Diamiyonte Rogers, 20, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct.
MARCH 22
Patrice Faye Anderson, 38, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).
Kelly Joseph Sparrow, 59, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with criminal trespassing.
Michael Wesley Turner, 34, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with attempting to elude a police officer and obstruction of governmental operations.
Incident/offense reportsMARCH 18
Domestic violence third degree and criminal mischief third degree were filed from Paul Lee Parkway. One white floor fan ($20), white window blinds ($15), and dining room walls ($50) were reported damaged.
MARCH 19
Larceny/theft first degree was filed from South Randolph Avenue. $6,499 in rent money was reported stolen.
Domestic violence third degree and criminal mischief third degree were filed from Russell Avenue. Two Michelin tires ($400) were reported damaged.
Found/recovered property was filed from Fair Street. One iPhone ($500) was reported stolen.
Failure to appear was reported from Adams Street in Ozark (Dale County Jail).
An information report was filed from Old Dale Road and South Eufaula Avenue.
MARCH 20
Larceny/theft of article from auto was filed from South Eufaula Avenue. One iPhone 7 ($100) was reported stolen.
MARCH 21
Criminal mischief third degree was filed from Jackson Street. One storm door ($200) was reported damaged.
An information report was filed from Hollins Lane.
Stolen vehicle/unauthorized use of vehicle was filed from Overlook Drive. A 2000 black Toyota Camry ($3,000) was reported stolen and later recovered.
Public intoxication and resisting arrest were reported from Highway 30.
MARCH 22
Aggravated assault first degree and assault/menacing third degree were reported from McNab Street.
An animal bite was reported from South Randolph Avenue.
Assault/harassment/intimidation was reported from South Randolph Avenue.
Disorderly conduct/disturbing the peace was reported from South Randolph Avenue.
Criminal trespassing third degree was reported from South Eufaula Avenue.
Criminal trespassing first degree was reported from Leroy Road.
Larceny/theft fourth degree (less than $500) was filed from Mack Street. One white unknown breed puppy ($250) was reported stolen.
