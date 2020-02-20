ArrestsFEB. 17
» Justin Phillip Norris, 31, of Mississippi was arrested and charged with indecent exposure and public intoxication.
» Jan Elizabeth Hester, 43, of Mississippi was arrested and charged with indecent exposure and public intoxication.
FEB. 18
» Jimmy Hill, 31, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with assault/domestic violence.
» Alexis Dezera Robinson, 21, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with assault/domestic violence.
FEB. 19
Stephanie Louise Bennett, 31, of Clayton was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of marijuana and attempting to elude a police officer.
Incident/offense reports
FEB. 13
» An information report in regards to an animal bite was filed from North Randolph Avenue.
» A problem animal was reported from Imperial Drive.
FEB. 14
» Public intoxication was reported from Madison Street.
» Assault — harassment was filed from Monroe Street.
» Obstruction of governmental operations was reported from South Eufaula Avenue at the Citgo gas station.
» Burglary (non-residence-no force) and larceny — theft (theft- miscellaneous, less than $500) were reported from South Eufaula Avenue. Reported stolen was a carton of Newport 100 cigarettes ($68.88).
» Burglary (non-residence-no force) and larceny — theft (theft- miscellaneous, less than $500) were reported from South Eufaula Avenue. Reported stolen were two cartons of Newport cigarettes ($137.76).
» Burglary (non-residence-no force) and larceny — theft (theft- miscellaneous, less than $500) were reported from South Eufaula Avenue. Reported stolen was a carton of Newport 100 cigarettes ($68.88).
» Burglary (non-residence-no force) and larceny — theft (theft- miscellaneous, less than $500) were reported from South Eufaula Avenue. Reported stolen were three cartons of Newport cigarettes ($206.64).
» Burglary (non-residence-no force) and larceny — theft (theft- miscellaneous, less than $500) were reported from South Eufaula Avenue. Reported stolen was a carton of Newport 100 cigarettes ($68.88).
» Burglary (non-residence-no force) and larceny — theft (theft- miscellaneous, less than $500) were reported from South Eufaula Avenue. Reported stolen were two cartons of Newport 100 cigarettes ($137.76).
» Burglary (non-residence-no force) and larceny — theft (theft- miscellaneous, less than $500) were reported from South Eufaula Avenue. Reported stolen was a carton of Newport 100 cigarettes ($68.88).
FEB. 15
» Assault — domestic (harassment-family) was filed from State Docks Road.
An information report was filed from South Eufaula Avenue in regards to damage to a women’s bathroom door ($200).
» Assault/harassment was reported from East Broad Street.
FEB. 16
» Larceny/ theft (theft-miscellaneous, less than $500) was filed from East Barbour Street. A seven foot tall wooden armoire ($300) was reported as stolen.
» Larceny- theft (shoplifting) was reported from West Broad Street. Reported as stolen were a Faygo Moon Mist ($0.60), cold deli cookies ($2.25), Jiffy Corn Muffin Mix ($0.69) and Uncle Ben’s Ready Rice RSTD C ($2.25).
» Larceny/theft (theft of property third degree, less than $500) was reported from North Eufaula Avenue. Six Keebler cookies ($6) and two pound cakes $4) were reported as stolen.
FEB. 17
» Assault/harassment was reported from Nowell Drive.
» Criminal mischief third degree was filed from Lake Drive. A grassy area ($350) was reported damaged.
» A juvenile runaway was reported from North Eufaula Avenue.
» Forgery second degree was filed from Old Clayton Highway. One checkbook was reported stolen.
FEB. 18
» Assault/domestic violence was reported from South Eufaula Avenue.
» Obstructing a court order was reported from Van Henry Lane.
» Assault/domestic violence was reported from South Eufaula Avenue.
» Assault/domestic violence and harassing communications were reported from Lunsford Street.
FEB. 19
» Two counts of possession of marijuana and attempting to elude a police officer were filed from Cottonhill Road. One gram of marijuana and one clear bag containing a green leafy substance consistent with marijuana ($10) were recovered.
Animal at large was reported from Bush Drive.
