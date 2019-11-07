epd logo

Arrests

OCT. 26

» Jenisha Lateish Clark, 25, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with bail jumping second degree.

OCT. 30

» Aldridge Leeshawn Mitchell, 48, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana first degree.

OCT. 31

» Adetrion Chrishawn Jones, 18, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with theft of property (motor vehicle).

» Marquez Lavell Howard, 21, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with failure to appear (reckless endangerment).

» Jimmy Louis McBride, 61, of Louisville was arrested and charged with resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

» John Wesley Brantley Jr., 69, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with domestic violence third degree.

NOV. 1

» Sushan Tarvis Patterson, 40, of Dothan was arrested and charged with bail jumping second degree.

NOV. 4

» Laverne Dee Lockwood, 33, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct.

Incident/offense reports

OCT. 29

» Problem animals were reported from Inlet Road.

OCT. 30

» Obstructing government operations was filed from Lake Drive. An officer’s name was recovered.

OCT. 31

» Domestic violence third degree was reported from South Randolph Avenue.

» Theft of property fourth degree (less than $500) was filed from South Eufaula Avenue. Two packages of steaks and sausages ($100) were reported stolen.

» Resisting arrest and disorderly conduct were reported from South Eufaula Avenue.

» Harassment was reported from Rivers Avenue.

» Possession of marijuana first degree was filed from Cotton Hill Road. Fifteen plastic bags containing a green leafy substance ($1,500), one Hi-point model JCP pistol ($150), one U.S. Army bullet proof vest ($100), one box of sandwich bags, razor, and postage scale ($10), and five Ecstasy tablets ($5) were recovered.

NOV. 1

» Possession of a forged instrument third degree was filed from Dr. TV McCoo Boulevard South. One blank money order for $200 was reported stolen.

NOV. 5

» An unattended death was reported from Sunset Drive.

» An animal scratch was reported from Old Sardis Church Road.

» Assault third degree was reported from South Eufaula Avenue.

NOV. 6

» Burglary third degree and theft of property fourth degree (less than $500) was filed from Rivers Avenue. One Bluetooth speaker ($55), various cleaning supplies ($30), and two phone chargers ($10) were reported stolen.

» An information report was filed from State Docks Road (Bluff Park Apartments).

