Arrests
OCT. 26
» Jenisha Lateish Clark, 25, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with bail jumping second degree.
OCT. 30
» Aldridge Leeshawn Mitchell, 48, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana first degree.
OCT. 31
» Adetrion Chrishawn Jones, 18, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with theft of property (motor vehicle).
» Marquez Lavell Howard, 21, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with failure to appear (reckless endangerment).
» Jimmy Louis McBride, 61, of Louisville was arrested and charged with resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.
» John Wesley Brantley Jr., 69, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with domestic violence third degree.
NOV. 1
» Sushan Tarvis Patterson, 40, of Dothan was arrested and charged with bail jumping second degree.
NOV. 4
» Laverne Dee Lockwood, 33, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct.
Incident/offense reports
OCT. 29
» Problem animals were reported from Inlet Road.
OCT. 30
» Obstructing government operations was filed from Lake Drive. An officer’s name was recovered.
OCT. 31
» Domestic violence third degree was reported from South Randolph Avenue.
» Theft of property fourth degree (less than $500) was filed from South Eufaula Avenue. Two packages of steaks and sausages ($100) were reported stolen.
» Resisting arrest and disorderly conduct were reported from South Eufaula Avenue.
» Harassment was reported from Rivers Avenue.
» Possession of marijuana first degree was filed from Cotton Hill Road. Fifteen plastic bags containing a green leafy substance ($1,500), one Hi-point model JCP pistol ($150), one U.S. Army bullet proof vest ($100), one box of sandwich bags, razor, and postage scale ($10), and five Ecstasy tablets ($5) were recovered.
NOV. 1
» Possession of a forged instrument third degree was filed from Dr. TV McCoo Boulevard South. One blank money order for $200 was reported stolen.
NOV. 5
» An unattended death was reported from Sunset Drive.
» An animal scratch was reported from Old Sardis Church Road.
» Assault third degree was reported from South Eufaula Avenue.
NOV. 6
» Burglary third degree and theft of property fourth degree (less than $500) was filed from Rivers Avenue. One Bluetooth speaker ($55), various cleaning supplies ($30), and two phone chargers ($10) were reported stolen.
» An information report was filed from State Docks Road (Bluff Park Apartments).
