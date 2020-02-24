Arrests
Feb. 20
Iesha Nicole Paige, 25, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with harassment/intimidation.
Feb. 21
Jason Carey Hughes, 49, of Abbeville was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, drug trafficking, two counts of possession of marijuana, giving false information to a law enforcement officer, and bail jumping second degree.
Feb. 23
Gregory Terrell McCray, 21, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with concealing stolen property and possession of a concealed weapon.
Slayden Van Nolen, 52, of Pittsview was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine, and ex-felon in possession of a weapon.
Lori Paige Thomley, 57, of Salem was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine, and ex-felon in possession of a weapon.
Incident/ offense reports
Feb. 18
Assault/domestic violence third degree was reported from West Washington Street.
Feb. 20
Burglary (no force) third degree was filed from Dale Road. Four TV remotes ($100), one Wahl beard trimmer ($80), one Wahl hair cutting clippers ($60), two 3-way outlets ($4), one CD player with surround sound ($250), and one television ($300) were reported stolen.
Fraud/identity theft was filed from Laney Street. $500 was reported stolen.
An attempted suicide was reported from Old Abbeville Road.
Assault/domestic violence third degree and harassing communications were reported from Paul Lee Parkway.
Harassment/intimidation was reported from Rivers Avenue.
Larceny/theft fourth degree (less than $500) was filed from South Eufaula Avenue. Two car batteries ($100) were reported stolen. Feb. 21
Robbery first degree was reported from South Eufaula Avenue.
Criminal mischief second degree was filed from South Eufaula Avenue. Two large windows ($2,000) were reported damaged.
Feb. 22
Illegal possession/ use of a credit/debit card was filed from East Barbour Street. $64 was reported stolen.
Aggravated assault third degree was reported from Northview Drive.
Assault/simple assault third degree was reported from State Docks Road.
Possession of drug paraphernalia and drug trafficking were filed from South Eufaula Avenue. 9.6 grams of marijuana ($90) and crystal methamphetamine ($1,260) were recovered.
Feb. 23
Larceny/theft fourth degree (less than $500) was filed from Highway 30. One catalytic converter ($300) was reported stolen.
Found/recovered property was filed from East Barbour Street. One red iPhone XR with clear case was recovered.
Criminal trespassing third degree was reported from Gammage Road.
Harassing communications was reported from Lake Drive.
Concealing stolen property fourth degree and possession of a concealed weapon without a permit were filed from Hunters Inlet subdivision. One SCCY .9mm handgun ($220) was recovered.
Possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine were filed from Chewalla Circle. Amphetamines/methamphetamines ($20), one baggie, smoking pipes, lighters ($20), and one silver revolver ($50) were recovered.
