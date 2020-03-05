Arrests
MARCH 2
» Sara Paulette Johnson, 26, of Clayton was arrested and charged with failure to appear.
» Elijah Cotton Banks, 31, of Clayton was arrested and charged with possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana, and driving under the influence (alcohol).
» Laron Rashard Johnson, 36, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with attempting to elude a police officer.
MARCH 3
» Diamante Lenard Johnson, 20, of Fort Gaines, Georgia was arrested and charged with cruelty to animals.
» Ofelia Collozo Hernandez, 32, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with giving false identification to a law enforcement officer and identity theft.
MARCH 4
» Marcus Dekenvious Johnson, 23, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with larceny/theft-shoplifting fourth degree (less than $500).
Incident/offense reports
MARCH 1
» Cruelty to animals was reported from South Eufaula Avenue.
MARCH 2
» An information report was filed from South Eufaula Avenue.
» Possession of cocaine and possession of marijuana first degree were filed from Highway 30. One clear plastic bag containing a white powdery substance ($5), one plastic bag containing a green leafy substance ($5), and one rolled blunt containing a green leafy substance were recovered.
» Larceny/theft fourth degree (less than $500) was filed from Winnie Loop. Various gardening tools ($100) were reported stolen.
» Criminal mischief third degree was reported from South Eufaula Avenue. $500 in damaged property was reported.
MARCH 3
» Burglary (with force) third degree was filed from Pump Station Road. One female black pit bull with white spot on chest ($150) was reported stolen.
» Criminal trespassing third degree was reported from South Eufaula Avenue.
» Giving false identification to a law enforcement officer was reported from Humminbird Lane.
MARCH 4
» Burglary (no force) third degree and larceny/theft fourth degree (less than $500) were filed from Country Club Road. One tractor battery ($300) and one electric grinder ($120) were reported stolen.
» Larceny/theft-shoplifting fourth degree (less than $500) was filed from Lake Drive. One bottle of Claritin liquid gels ($6), one Yankee car air freshener ($5), one pack of boys crew cut black socks ($5), one bottle of Aleve tablets ($4), and one USB cord ($7) were reported stolen.
