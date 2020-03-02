ArrestsFEB. 27
Trevor Toyotania Daniels, 41, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with alias writ of arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Travis Jonta Mahone, 30, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with assault/domestic violence.
FEB. 28
Termarkies Terveil Norris, 18, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less), possession of drug paraphernalia, and two counts of possession of marijuana.
Treveon Caevon Weston, 18, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with domestic violence third degree and criminal mischief.
FEB. 29
Delvin Renard Johnson, 46, of Georgetown was arrested and charged with failure to appear.
Roygene Morris, 29, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).
James Hubert Ellington, 36, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with possession of synthetic narcotics and possession of marijuana.
Keianna Jameiz Darvette Robinson, 26, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with failure to appear.
Steven Bryan Peel, 32, of Banks was arrested and charged with theft of property fourth degree (less than $500).
MARCH 1
Craig Jacobs, 53, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).
Alexus Faith Bimbo, 23, of Birmingham was arrested and charged with possession of dangerous drugs and two counts of possession of marijuana.
MARCH 2
Willie J. Bruce, 56, of Midway was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and obstruction of governmental operations.
Incident/offense reports
FEB. 3
Burglary second degree and larceny/theft first degree were filed from Gammage Road. One HP chrome laptop ($200), one .357 Taurus Tracker handgun ($400), one tennis bracelet ($120), one diamond necklace ($700), and one 24” gold chain ($2,500) were reported stolen.
FEB. 27
Assault/domestic violence third degree was reported from South Orange Avenue.
Larceny/theft third degree ($500- less than $1,500) was filed from West Barbour Street. One 16-foot trailer ($1,000) was reported stolen.
FEB. 28
Assault/domestic violence third degree and criminal mischief were filed from South Randolph Avenue. One windshield ($300) was reported damaged.
Aggravated assault second degree and shooting into an occupied building were filed from Meadow Drive. The driver’s window of a 2004 Jeep Liberty ($300), windshield of a 2001 Kia Rio ($300), and a front entrance doorway ($500) were reported damaged.
Robbery first degree was filed from McKenzie Street. One 14k gold chain ($350) and $165 in cash were reported stolen.
Larceny/theft/shoplifting first degree was filed from South Eufaula Avenue. Two six-packs of Bud Light ($30) were reported stolen.
Possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of marijuana second degree were filed from Lake Drive at Lakeside Drive. Approximately 15 grams of marijuana ($150) were recovered.
FEB. 29
Driving under the influence (alcohol) was reported from Highway 30/Cheneyhatchee Drive.
Possession of synthetic narcotics and possession of marijuana first degree were filed from Edgewood Drive. One plastic bag containing 3 grams of marijuana ($30) and one plastic bag containing 4 grams of synthetic marijuana ($40) were recovered.
Assault/coercion third degree was reported from Bush Drive.
An animal bite was reported from Lake Point Drive.
MARCH 1
Possession of dangerous drugs and two counts of possession of marijuana second degree were filed from South Randolph Avenue at Inlet Road. One clear plastic bag containing 2.50 grams of marijuana ($15) and one clear plastic bag containing various pills ($25) were recovered.
Criminal mischief third degree was filed from Jackson Street. $100 in damage to tires of a vehicle was reported.
Driving under the influence (alcohol) was reported from South Eufaula Avenue.
MARCH 2
Possession of drug paraphernalia and obstruction of governmental operations were filed from South Eufaula Avenue. One glass pipe used to inhale narcotics with stuffing rod was recovered.
