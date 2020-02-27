Arrests
FEB. 20
» Rashon Demar Johnson, 35, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with child abuse.
» Iesha Nicole Paige, 25, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with child abuse.
FEB. 23
» Azel Staggs of Eufaula was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).
» Miqual Fransico, 42, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).
FEB. 25
» Sabrina Marie Riley, 21, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with bail jumping and failure to appear.
» Calvin James Bussey, 61, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with larceny/theft (less than $500).
FEB. 26
» Johnny Leroy Green, 52, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with theft of property fourth degree (less than $500), larceny/theft-shoplifting (less than $500), and criminal trespassing.
» John Henry Avery, 19, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with failure to appear.
» Andrew Lee Howard, 29, of Clayton was arrested and charged with two counts of domestic violence third degree and criminal mischief.
Incident/offense reports
FEB. 22
» Illegal possession/use of a credit/debit card was filed from East Barbour Street; $64 was reported stolen from a Navy Federal bank card.
FEB. 24
» Larceny/theft of article from auto was filed from Town Center Boulevard. One Stihl brand product ($400) was reported stolen.
» Larceny/theft of article from auto was filed from North Eufaula Avenue. One catalytic converter ($2,200) was reported stolen.
» Larceny/theft of article from auto was filed from South Dr. TV McCoo Boulevard. One Sig Sauer .9mm pistol ($600) was reported stolen.
» Child abuse was reported from Monroe Street.
» Larceny/theft second degree was filed from Blue Pine Drive. One Beretta .22 caliber pistol ($500) was reported stolen.
» Larceny/theft second degree was filed from Mancuso Drive. One Hi-Point .9mm pistol ($500) was reported stolen.
FEB. 25
» Stolen property second degree ($1,500- $2,500) was filed from Patricia Circle; $1,500 was reported stolen.
» Forgery/passing a forged instrument second degree was filed from Fairlane Drive. One counterfeit $20 bill was recovered.
» Bail jumping second degree and failure to appear second degree were reported from South Eufaula Avenue at Country Club of Alabama.
» Larceny/theft fourth degree (less than $500) was filed from South Eufaula Avenue. One rims set ($150) and one rims and tires set ($300) were reported stolen.
» An unattended death was reported from North Randolph Avenue.
FEB. 26
» Larceny/theft fourth degree (less than $500) was filed from Inlet Road. One catalytic converter ($150) was reported stolen.
» Larceny/theft-shoplifting fourth degree (less than $500) and criminal trespassing third degree were filed from South Eufaula Avenue. A 12-pack of Bud Light beer ($12) was reported stolen.
FEB. 27
» Fraud was filed from South Eufaula Avenue. A tax refund of $7,637 was reported stolen.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.