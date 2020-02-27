Arrests

FEB. 20

» Rashon Demar Johnson, 35, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with child abuse.

» Iesha Nicole Paige, 25, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with child abuse.

FEB. 23

» Azel Staggs of Eufaula was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).

» Miqual Fransico, 42, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).

FEB. 25

» Sabrina Marie Riley, 21, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with bail jumping and failure to appear.

» Calvin James Bussey, 61, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with larceny/theft (less than $500).

FEB. 26

» Johnny Leroy Green, 52, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with theft of property fourth degree (less than $500), larceny/theft-shoplifting (less than $500), and criminal trespassing.

» John Henry Avery, 19, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with failure to appear.

» Andrew Lee Howard, 29, of Clayton was arrested and charged with two counts of domestic violence third degree and criminal mischief.

Incident/offense reports

FEB. 22

» Illegal possession/use of a credit/debit card was filed from East Barbour Street; $64 was reported stolen from a Navy Federal bank card.

FEB. 24

» Larceny/theft of article from auto was filed from Town Center Boulevard. One Stihl brand product ($400) was reported stolen.

» Larceny/theft of article from auto was filed from North Eufaula Avenue. One catalytic converter ($2,200) was reported stolen.

» Larceny/theft of article from auto was filed from South Dr. TV McCoo Boulevard. One Sig Sauer .9mm pistol ($600) was reported stolen.

» Child abuse was reported from Monroe Street.

» Larceny/theft second degree was filed from Blue Pine Drive. One Beretta .22 caliber pistol ($500) was reported stolen.

» Larceny/theft second degree was filed from Mancuso Drive. One Hi-Point .9mm pistol ($500) was reported stolen.

FEB. 25

» Stolen property second degree ($1,500- $2,500) was filed from Patricia Circle; $1,500 was reported stolen.

» Forgery/passing a forged instrument second degree was filed from Fairlane Drive. One counterfeit $20 bill was recovered.

» Bail jumping second degree and failure to appear second degree were reported from South Eufaula Avenue at Country Club of Alabama.

» Larceny/theft fourth degree (less than $500) was filed from South Eufaula Avenue. One rims set ($150) and one rims and tires set ($300) were reported stolen.

» An unattended death was reported from North Randolph Avenue.

FEB. 26

» Larceny/theft fourth degree (less than $500) was filed from Inlet Road. One catalytic converter ($150) was reported stolen.

» Larceny/theft-shoplifting fourth degree (less than $500) and criminal trespassing third degree were filed from South Eufaula Avenue. A 12-pack of Bud Light beer ($12) was reported stolen.

FEB. 27

» Fraud was filed from South Eufaula Avenue. A tax refund of $7,637 was reported stolen.

