The Eufaula City Council meeting scheduled for Monday, April 6, has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The meeting will be held in conjunction with the regular meeting scheduled for April 20.
This is in accordance with Gov. Kay Ivey's public health proclamation and executive order as it related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
