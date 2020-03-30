The Dothan Eagle released its Super 12 Girls Basketball Team Sunday. Eufaula junior Kaitlin Peterson was named its Player of the Year.
Peterson’s Eufaula teammates, Denahria Hicks and Zahria Hoskey, were named to the Honorable Mention squad, as was Lakeside’s Anna Murph.
Background: Peterson was a 5-foot-9 junior guard at Eufaula in her fourth full season on the Tigers’ varsity team, led by head coach Jermieke Cliatt.
By the Numbers: Peterson averaged a Wiregrass-best 23.7 points a game this past season for the Tigers, who finished with a 25-7 record and reached the Class 5A Southeast Regional Tournament. She also earned 7.1 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 5.5 steals per game. She also carries a 3.4 grade point average in classes.
On being named the player of the year: I am just excited and proud of myself. It feels good to be the player of the year.
What were your preseason goals? Just take my team to the state championship, but it didn’t happen. At least, we made it far.
Did you have any individual goals? To be a great player and a great leader. To speak to the other players as I was the captain.
What did you want to improve on this year? I wanted to improve on being a leader and a better person, while still working on my game.
What parts of the game did you want to improve on? Defense and my ball handling. I feel like I have improved in both.
What kind of goals do you have for next year? To win a state championship with my team.
What kind of offers are you getting from colleges? D-I interest. I am looking forward to committing before school starts back (in August). I have had offers from Vanderbilt, Georgia Tech, South Alabama, Georgia Southern, East Tennessee State, St. John’s, East Carolina, Jacksonville State, Troy, Grambling and Southern Miss.
Anything else about this past season? I love my teammates. I enjoy playing with them. They are my best friends. We love each other and we have fun. I really enjoyed the season with them even though we didn’t make it to Birmingham. It really was a good season.
Cliatt on Peterson this season: I challenged her to be more of a vocal leader and also establishing the 3-point shot. She is so fast that she drives and drives, so I wanted her to establish a 3-point shot and a dribble-pull-up jumper, but most importantly was being more vocal on the court. Sometimes in her three previous years, she was just out there playing ball, but I told her that her teammates look up to her and she needed to be more vocal and be the quarterback of the team. Throughout the season, she really showed that, especially in the last ball games. She was communicating at halftime in the locker room and pumping the girls up. I also challenged her on change of pace — knowing when to push the ball and knowing when to stop and set up the offense. She improved a lot in this area.
SUPER 12 SELECTIONS
In 32 games, Peterson averaged a Wiregrass-best 23.7 points (758) along with 7.1 rebounds (227), 6.0 assists (192) and 5.5 steals (175) per game.
Alexis Hudgens, Dothan
Junior guard
In 25 games, Hudgens averaged 14.1 points (353), 5.3 rebounds (132), 4.6 assists (115) and 2.7 steals (68) a game.
Jordyn Crews, Carroll
Junior guard
In 23 games, Crews averaged 15.6 points (359), 4.8 rebounds (111), 2.5 assists (57) and 2.3 steals (52) a game.
Niaira Jones, Charles Henderson
Senior guard
In 29 games, Jones averaged 19.6 points (569), 6.0 rebounds (173), 6.6 assists (190) and 7.0 steals (203) a game for 5A state champions. Signed with Belmont.
Samira Moore, Charles Henderson
Senior center
In 29 games, Moore averaged 20.0 points (580), 7.3 rebounds (212), 2.2 assists (62), 1.9 steals (55) and 3.9 blocks (114) a game for 5A state champions. Signed with Troy.
Darian Bell, Ashford
Senior guard
In 24 games, Bell averaged 13.6 points (327), 10.0 rebounds (240), 2.5 assists (60) and 1.7 steals (40) a game.
Adrianna Galloway, Headland
Senior guard
In 25 games, Galloway averaged 18.1 points (453), 7.2 rebounds (180), 5.3 assists (133) and 6.3 steals (158) a game.
Madisen Grimsley, Abbeville
Senior center
In 24 games, Grimsley averaged 12.4 points (298), 10.5 rebounds (251), 2.3 assists (54), 1.8 steals (42) and 2.1 blocks (51) a game.
Zakyria Johnson, Ariton
Senior guard/forward
In 21 games, Johnson averaged 20.8 points (436), 11.0 rebounds (231), 2.4 assists (50), 2.8 steals (58) and 1.7 blocks (35) a game.
Mary Beth Long, G.W. Long
Senior center
In 32 games, Long averaged 17.9 points (574), 7.3 rebounds (233), 0.8 assists (27) and 1.2 steals (37) a game for the state semifinal Rebels.
Karoline Striplin, Geneva County
Junior center
In 31 games, Striplin averaged 21.2 points (658), a Wiregrass-high 13.3 rebounds (412) plus 3.4 assists (105), 3.2 steals (99) and 5.7 blocks (176) a game. Committed to Tennessee.
Courtney Lunsford, Kinston
Senior guard
In 21 games, Lunsford averaged 14.1 points (297), 7.1 rebounds (149) and 4.5 steals (95) a game.
Honorable Mention Super 12: Denahria Hicks, Eufaula; Zahria Hoskey, Eufaula; Anna Murph, Lakeside; Brianna Reese, Dothan; Amiyah Rollins, Dothan; Sylvia Somma, Rehobeth; Jayden Blackmon, Headland; Alexus Neal, Headland; Madison Johnson, Geneva; Shekinah McDaniel, Providence Christian; Autumn Mayes, Providence Christian; Jamya Glover, Abbeville; Willow Brumfield, Cottonwood; Jordyn Alston, Geneva County; Charlianna Boutwell, Geneva County; Emmaline Hughes, G.W. Long; Makenna Long, G.W. Long; Jaylyn Baker, Elba; Nina Williams, Elba; Ashlyn Simpson, Northside Methodist; Lucy Griffin, Northside Methodist; Shelby Renfroe, Pike Liberal Arts; Analeigh Givens, Abbeville Christian.
