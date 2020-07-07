epd logo

A Eufaula man is in critical condition after being shot Saturday night.

Patrol Officers were flagged down at a residence on Dale Road in reference to an individual being shot. At about 11:09 p.m., Officers located Adolfo Mancilla Hernandez of Eufaula, with multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body. Hernandez was taken to a Dothan area hospital by Eufaula Fire Rescue ambulance. He has since been transferred and is currently listed in critical condition at a Mobile area hospital.

Rudy Joel Orellana, 34, of Eufaula has been arrested and charged with Assault 1st Degree. Orellana is being held in the Eufaula City Jail awaiting a bond hearing.

We commend the Patrol Division Officers for their rapid and professional response to this incident. All persons arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a Court of Law.

