Eufaula City Schools Superintendent Joey Brannan:
As most of you know, Alabama Governor Kay Ivey and Alabama State Superintendent of Education Dr. Eric Mackey held a press conference late yesterday afternoon where they announced schools in Alabama will not physically open for the rest of the school year.
However, we will have alternative schooling starting April 6th. There are many questions still left to be answered.
Please know we are diligently working through this and try to remain patient as we work through this unprecedented time together.
Eufaula City Schools is committed to the success of every student and keeping our mission in mind to equip students to reach their dreams by providing an innovative, collaborative environment that promotes focus, creativity and confidence.
You will be hearing more detailed information next week. We know these are tough times for many families, including our own families. We will take care of our students. We will support our teachers and staff to do all we can to educate our students and graduate our seniors for the 2019-2020 school year. We are already looking at options for a graduation ceremony.
Thank you for your patience and continued support of Eufaula City Schools!
Patrick J. Brannan, Jr.
Superintendent
