Eufaula Mayor Jack Tibbs signed an executive public safety order Saturday evening, placing a curfew in effect beginning Sunday, April 5, from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each day.
The curfew applies to all persons within the city limits of Eufaula. During the curfew, all persons shall not be or remain in public places, and residents of Eufaula shall remain in their places of residence, except as follows:
CITY OF EUFAULA, ALABAMA
EXECUTIVE ORDER OF THE MAYOR
Imposing a Public Safety Curfew
April 4, 2020
AUTHORITY:
By the authority vested in me by the laws of the State of Alabama and the City of Eufaula, and pursuant to the emergency powers vested in me as Mayor by the laws of Alabama and the ordinances and resolutions of the City of Eufaula, including without limitation, City Council Resolution 16-2020, and in order to promote the health, safety, and welfare of the citizens of Eufaula and mitigate the spread of the COVID-19 virus, I, Jack B. Tibbs, as Mayor, do hereby order and direct as follows:
SECTION 1. A public safety curfew is hereby imposed in the City of Eufaula and its police jurisdiction from the hours of 10:00 PM until 5:00 AM each day, seven days per week, effective as of 10:00 PM on Sunday, April 5, 2020. This curfew shall continue in effect until further notice.
(a) Scope. This curfew shall apply to all persons within the City of Eufaula. During the curfew, all persons shall not be or remain in public places, and residents of the City of Eufaula shall remain in their places of residence, except as further provided hereinbelow.
(b) Exceptions for Essential Businesses and Operations. This curfew shall not apply to persons performing any work at, or providing goods and services to, or traveling to work at, “essential businesses and operations” as defined in Paragraph 2 of the State Health Officer’s state-wide COVID-19 order amended on April 3, 2020. A copy of the State Health Officer’s order is available at the following location: www.alabamapublichealth.gov/legal/assets/soe-covid19-040320.pdf.
(c) Travel. Subject to the exceptions set forth in paragraphs (b) and (d) of Section 1 of this Order, all travel, including, without limitation, travel by bicycle, scooter, motorcycle, or automobile is prohibited during the curfew hours. Notwithstanding the foregoing, returning to one's place of residence from outside the City, traveling to one's place of residence located outside the City, and traveling through the City from one location outside the City to another location outside the City is permitted hereunder. In addition, Transportation in Interstate Commerce is not governed by this Order.
(d) Non-Work Related Exceptions -- People may lawfully leave their residence during the hours of curfew to engage in the following activities:
1 -- Visiting a health or veterinary care professional, obtaining medical supplies or medication, obtaining grocery items (including, without limitation, canned food, dry goods, fresh fruits and vegetables, pet supplies, fresh or frozen meats, fish, and poultry, any other household consumer products and products necessary to maintain the safety and sanitation of residences and other buildings) for their household or to deliver to others.
2 -- Providing care for minors, the elderly, dependents, persons with disabilities, or other vulnerable persons.
3 -- Complying with an order of law enforcement or court or other legally mandated government purposes.
4 -- Caring for a friend, family member, or pet in another household.
SECTION 2. Any state-wide order of the State Health Officer that is more restrictive or stringent than this Order shall take precedence over this Order.
SECTION 3. Failure to comply with this Order is punishable by a fine of up to $500.00 and/or up to one hundred eighty (180) days in the municipal jail.
SECTION 4. If any portion of this Order or any application of it to any person or circumstance is held to be invalid or unconstitutional by a decision of a court of competent jurisdiction, then such decision shall not affect the validity of the remaining portions or applications of this Order.
IMPLEMENTATION:
All Departments of the City and their respective employees to whom this Executive Order applies shall forthwith implement the same in accordance with its terms and requirements. Nothing contained in this Order shall relieve a person from any requirement to obtain a license or other authorization in compliance with applicable laws and regulations. This Order is not intended to conflict with, supersede or contradict any lawful ordinance or resolution duly enacted by the City Council. This Order does not create any right, benefit, or privilege, substantive or procedural, enforceable at law or in equity by a party against the City, its departments, agencies, entities, officers, employees, or agents, or any other person.
So ordered on this the 4th day of April, 2020.
Signed:
Jack B. Tibbs
Mayor, City of Eufaula, Alabama
