Got goats? How about chickens, rabbits or birds? If so, mark your calendars for Saturday, Aug 10, because the Tractor Supply Company store in Eufaula will be hosting an animal swap event and everyone is invited.
From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., members of the public are invited to stop by the store and engage with other animal lovers while swapping, trading or selling their small animals or livestock.
"As a leading retailer of livestock, animal and pet products, this is an event that speaks directly to the interests and lifestyle of our customers," said Eleana Hickey, manager of the Eufaula Tractor Supply. "We invite guests to bring everything from goats, chickens, rabbits and ducks to guineas, quail, sheep and more. Even if attendees just want to learn more about owning animals, this event is a great place to start."
In addition to the animal swap, customers will have the opportunity to enjoy a pet adoption.
The animal swap will take place at 1021 South Eufaula Avenue. Please contact the Eufaula Tractor Supply store at 334-687-0310 for more details.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.