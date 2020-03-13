Several weeks ago, Eufaula Mayor Jack Tibbs warned that the coronavirus outbreak was not a matter of if, rather when it would come. While Alabama remains one of only six states where the virus has been detected, Tibbs’ proactive approach could be a model for other municipalities to follow.
Department heads with the city, school leaders, hospital and senior care personnel in the area have held meetings regarding COVID-19 (coronavirus).
“We met at city hall last week,” Tibbs said. “We wanted to see where they were in preparing for this and how they are preparing. What we’ve been told right now is we need to communicate with the public to familiarize them with the symptoms and what process to take if someone is affected.
“The second meeting was Monday and we visited with Crowne Health and The Gardens. I was encouraged because the elderly are the most susceptible to the virus because they can more easily get pneumonia, from what I understand.”
Tibbs said Crown Health Care has three entrances and the facility has placed people at each door to ask vendors, visitors and employees a series of questions.
“Crowne has really been on top of this,” Tibbs said. “I was really impressed. They seem to have their act together.”
The local health department has taken two samples from a person believed to be from Dothan, delivered it to Montgomery and within a couple of hours it was learned the test was negative.
The health department has created a cheat sheet of sorts for people to follow regarding the coronavirus. A key, Tibbs said, was that anyone who think they may be affected is to call ahead so arrangements can be made.
On Monday, March 16, city officials will do another webinar with the city of Berkeley, California regarding coronavirus.
“There are a lot of unknowns,” Tibbs said. “We started hunting masks a while back because we know the first group taken out if we don’t properly take care of them will be our first responders.”
Eufaula City Schools sent out the following message during the week:
“Eufaula City Schools is monitoring information and working closely with the Alabama State Department of Education, the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) and local City of Eufaula officials although Alabama has no confirmed cases of the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) at this time.
“The health and safety of students and staff members is our first priority. We already encourage hand washing, covering sneezes and coughs, and staying home when running a fever or exhibiting other symptoms of infectious diseases such as excessive coughing, excessive sneezing and shortness of breath. We continue to sanitize our buildings and buses daily and deep clean frequently.
“Eufaula City Schools asks all stakeholders — students, employees, parents and community members — to follow COVID-19 guidance as emphasized by local, state and national health care providers.
“If you have symptoms of COVID-19, the ADPH has advised you to call ahead to a healthcare professional and tell them your symptoms and your reason for thinking you may have COVID-19, recent contact and recent travel. The healthcare professional will work with you, the ADPH and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to determine if you need to be tested for COVID-19.
“The ADPH has developed a school resources page. Please refer to additional information at this site, www.alabamapublichealth.gov/infectiousdiseases/cov-schools.html.”
