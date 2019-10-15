Thousands turned out for the weekend’s EufaulaFest, which returned to North Randolph Avenue this year with 51 vendors displaying a wide variety of arts, crafts and foods. Eufaula Barbour County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Steve Hawkins said the vendors were especially complimentary of the event being held under the canopy of live oaks. “They all said sales were good and they had a great weekend,” Hawkins said. Above, a young man gets his face painted by an artist.
