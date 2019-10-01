The 2019 EufaulaFest promises something for all ages.
The event will be at the Seth Lore Irwinton Historic District along Randolph Avenue. There will be more than 50 vendors at the event.
EufaulaFest is family friendly, with activity booths specifically for children. All are welcome. This arts and crafts festival is a cherished event that has been taking place in Eufaula for over 40 years, so for this 41st event, it has been given a new name and returns to its original home along North Randolph Avenue.
Beginning Saturday, Oct. 12 at 9 a.m., vendors will have their booths open and ready for business until 5 p.m. and will reopen on Sunday, Oct. 13, at 10 a.m. until the conclusion of the festival at 4 p.m. There is no cost for admission to the festival. There are three categories of booths, and visitors will be able to find anything from watercolor paintings, pottery, homemade soaps, jams and jellies, wooden bowls and everything in between. While you are enjoying the festival, be sure to visit our food vendor section.
EufaulaFest would not be possible without the support of local sponsors Alabama Power, Medical Center Barbour, State Farm - Sam Wise Agency, H & R Block, Main Street Family Care, Zaxby’s, Peter Pauley Photography, Jack’s, Eufaula Pediatric Clinic, Chovan Counseling, Eufaula House on Barbour, the Eufaula Barbour County Chamber of Commerce, and the Eufaula Art Scene.
For more information on EufaulaFest, visit www.eufaulafest.art, or call (334) 687-6664. Check it out on social media and tag it I with #EufaulaFest pictures.
