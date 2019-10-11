EufaulaFest will be held Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 12-13, on North Randolph Street in Eufaula. The Pet Parade will be at the Farmers Market pavilion.
SATURDAY
9 a.m. -- EufaulaFest begins
9-9:30 a.m. -- Registration for Super Hero Pet Parade at the Farmers Market Pavilion
9:45 a.m. -- Super Hero Pet Parade
11 a.m.-1 p.m. -- Music with WYDK Rewind 97.9
12:30 p.m. -- Ribbons Awarded
5 p.m. -- Booths close for the day
SUNDAY
9:30 a.m. -- Devotional
10 a.m. -- Booths open
4 p.m. – EufaulaFest ends
