EufaulaFest

EufaulaFest will be held Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 12-13, on North Randolph Street in Eufaula. The Pet Parade will be at the Farmers Market pavilion.

SATURDAY

9 a.m. -- EufaulaFest begins

9-9:30 a.m. -- Registration for Super Hero Pet Parade at the Farmers Market Pavilion

9:45 a.m. -- Super Hero Pet Parade

11 a.m.-1 p.m. -- Music with WYDK Rewind 97.9

12:30 p.m. -- Ribbons Awarded

5 p.m. -- Booths close for the day

 

SUNDAY

9:30 a.m. -- Devotional

10 a.m. -- Booths open

4 p.m. – EufaulaFest ends

