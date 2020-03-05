There will be a Workout for a Cause fundraising event for Scott Woodruff on Saturday, March 7, at the Eufaula Community Center gym.
The fundraiser is for the Scott Woodruff Heart Transplant fund.
Registration is at 10 a.m. with warm-up at 10:30 a.m.
Also, the Eufaula Kiwanis Club has decided to donate half of the proceeds raised from its Golf Ball Drop on Saturday, April 11, to Woodruff’s Heart Transplant Fund. Anyone can purchase a numbered golf ball from any Kiwanis member for $2 each. The winner of the drop (closest to the hole) wins half the pot. The other half will be donated.
The Kiwanis Golf Ball Drop will be the Country Club of Alabama at 11 a.m.
