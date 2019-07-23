Alexandria, Louisiana, is one of the smaller towns in the states making up Dixie Softball that has hosted World Series events, and that city is more than three times the size of Eufaula with a 2010 Census of just under 48,000.
“Usually, the host (cities) are in bigger areas, but Eufaula has always been the exception,” Alabama Dixie Softball State Director Warren Bowron said.
Bowron, of Enterprise, took over as state director following the passing of Wayne Baker a year ago this week. A special dedication of a bench with a plaque in Baker’s honor will take place Sunday at 1 p.m. Eufaula Parks & Recreation Director Keef Pettis said the bench will go under an oak tree in the center of the Old Creektown complex. Also, a metal sign shaped like home plate will be placed by the site of Baker’s former office there.
“The quality of championship fields in Eufaula make Eufaula a great host,” Bowron said. “The teams will use all of the hotel space and some will probably stay in Dothan, but Dixie Softball cane work around that. Eufaula Parks & Recreation steps up and puts on a number one show, whether it’s districts or state championships, so the World Series will be no exception. They know how to treat the teams and the players. They have a great grounds crew, too, that helps with every little nook and cranny that needs fixed.”
Eufaula Mayor Jack Tibbs said the city will also roll out the red carpet for the visitors, which could number well over 1,000 with six teams in the SweeTees World Series and 11 in the Darlings’ bracket.
“It’s just an honor for us to host the teams,” Tibbs said. “We welcome all that’ll be here and hope they have a nice stay and enjoy our city.”
The teams should begin arriving at their various hotels Friday afternoon. A welcome banquet will be held at Lakepoint Resort State Park Friday evening at 6 p.m. Play begins Saturday morning and continues Sunday with the SweeTees’ championship set for Tuesday and the Darlings’ Wednesday.
Eufaula will have a host team participating in the Darlings’ World Series. Its first game will be Sunday at 9 a.m. against the winner of Saturday morning’s game between Georgia and Alabama state champion Montgomery. The Alabama state champion in the SweeTees division is from Brooks.
Dixie SweeTees Bracket
Saturday, July 27
G1 – Alabama vs. Louisiana, 9 a.m.
G2 – Mississippi vs. Virginia, 10:15 a.m.
G3 – Tennessee vs. Georgia, 11:30 a.m.
Sunday, July 28
G4 – Loser G1 vs. Loser G2, 9 a.m.
G5 – Winner G1 vs. Winner G2, 10:15 a.m.
G6 – Loser G3 vs. Winner G4, 6 p.m.
G7 – Winner G3 vs. Winner G5, 7:15 p.m.
Monday, July 29
G8 – Loser G7 vs. Loser G5, 6 p.m.
G9 – Winner G7 vs. Winner G6, 7:15 p.m.
Tuesday, July 30
G10 – Winner 8 vs. Winner 9, 9 a.m.
G 11 – (if necessary), 10:15 a.m.
* * *
Dixie Darlings Bracket
Saturday, July 27
G1 -- North Carolina vs. Mississippi, 9 a.m.
G2 -- Louisiana vs. Tennessee, 9 a.m.
G3 -- South Carolina vs. Texas 10:15 p.m.
G4 -- Virginia vs. Florida, 10:15 p.m.
G5 -- Alabama vs. Georgia, 11:30 p.m.
Sunday, July 28
G6 – Winner G1 vs. Eufaula, 9 a.m.
G7 – Loser G5 vs. Loser G4, 9 a.m.
G8 – Loser G1 vs. Loser G2, 10:15 a.m.
G9 – Winner G4 vs. Winner G5, 10:15 a.m.
G10 – Winner G2 vs. Winner G3, 11:45 a.m.
G11 – Loser G3 vs. Loser G9, 6 p.m.
G12 – Loser 10 vs. Loser 6, 6 p.m.
G13 – Winner 8 vs. Winner 7, 7:15 p.m.
G14 – Winner 8 vs. Winner 10, 7:15 p.m.
Monday, July 29
G15 – Loser 14 vs. Winner 13, 6 p.m.
G16 – Winner 11 vs. Winner 12, 6 p.m.
G17 – Winner 14 vs. Winner 9, 7:15 p.m.
Tuesday, July 30
G18 – Loser 17 vs. Winner 16, 9 a.m.
G19 – Winner 17 vs. Winner 15, 10:15 a.m.
Wednesday, July 31
G20 -- Winner 19 vs. Winner 18, 9 a.m.
G21 – (if necessary), 10:15 a.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.