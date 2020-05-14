The Barbour County Extension Office staff returned to the office on May 11. Extension Agents will not resume face to face meeting until after June 30, but if you have individual questions, need help with soil tests, pesticide testing or need information on a particular subject, we are here to assist you. We ask that when you arrive at the office to meet with an agent that let us know you are outside by calling (334) 687-5688 and a staff member will meet you at the door.
Our agents are also providing online classes via Zoom or Facebook. To find information about the online classes go to www.aces.edu or visit the many ACES pages on Facebook. Some online programming includes classes for the Get Outside with Alabama Smart Yards online series and 4-H activities.
The Alabama Extension home grounds team, for the Get Outside with Alabama Smart Yards online series, will provide an online series that will provide common gardening and landscaping information for gardeners. There is no fee to participate in the Get Outside with Alabama Smart Yards online series which is hosted weekly on Wednesdays at 1 p.m. CT and lasts for 30 minutes. Previously scheduled sessions included Pollinator Gardens with Beth Arnold that and Pruning Tomatoes with Dani Carroll. Upcoming scheduled sessions will be available on May 20 and May 27. Subjects for these sessions have yet to be determined. Registration information for this and other online series can be found at www.aces.edu.
Alabama 4-H has something for every young person. In the midst of the coronavirus, 4-H is offering virtual activities on Facebook to keep young people engaged while at home. A free video series launched Monday, April 20 at 9 a.m. on the Alabama 4-H Facebook page, has offered activities with a different 4-H theme. The 4-H project areas featured by the Alabama 4-H Virtual Program that will be promoted each week on Facebook until mid-June include: May 18-22, Outdoor Recreation; May 25-29, Cooking; June 1-5, Virtual 4-H Camp; and June 8-11, Agriculture.
If you are an expecting mother and are interested in learning about making a difference in your baby’s health contact Angel Ajayi, Barbour County EFNEP Educator, at (334) 687-5688. Angel will work with you remotely to complete the Today’s Mom course, which will teach you about keeping your baby safe, food safety, pregnancy concerns, healthy choices, physical activity, recipes, and breastfeeding.
For more information on these and other online offerings go the Calendar at www.aces.edu.
