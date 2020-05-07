The Eufaula Farmers Market will start Thursday, May 28, at the Eufaula Farmers Market Pavilion. The market will begin each Thursday at 3 p.m. Farmers are excited to offer everyone fresh produce this summer, but they also want to keep everyone safe and healthy.
Due to coronavirus protocols, the market will look a little different this year. There will be one entrance. The line to enter will be located at the small office at the north side of the pavilion. The rest of the pavilion will be roped off. We ask that you exit to the south end of the pavilion. There will be signs to help navigate foot traffic.
A limited number of people will be allowed in the pavilion at a time. Those standing in line will need to stand six-feet apart. Here are more guidelines set by the Alabama Farmer Market Authority that we will be following to insure safety at the Farmers Market during this COVID-19 pandemic
Market operating guidelines during COVID-19 outbreak:
» Farmers, vendors and market staff should wear food grade gloves, with frequent changes as they become soiled or contaminated.
» Increase the numbers of handwashing stations available within the market, along with signage to encourage customers to frequently wash their hands.
» Encourage farmers to bring handwashing supplies and hand sanitizers for frequent use within their own booth space.
» Limit bare hand contact. No handshaking, no hugs. To the extent possible, limit customer handling of food products.
» Segregate duties behind market tables. Designate one individual to handle money, tokens and coupons, while others handle the products being sold. Again, wear food grade gloves with frequent changes.
» All foods should be pre-packaged to eliminate potential contamination at the market. Examples would be prepackaging breads and baked goods.
» Farmers and vendors who are ill, or showing signs of illness, should stay home. Send a replacement to sell if they are not sick. If anyone within the farm business is confirmed infected with Covid-19, notify the manager and remain home.
» Farmers should be watchful of signs of illness in customers, removing all products they may have touched from their sales tables. Do not remove with bare hands.
» Suspend cooking demonstrations and sampling.
» Institute 6-10 feet of space between vendor booths where possible.
» No dogs are allowed at the farmers’ market unless they are service dogs as defined as follows: Under the ADA, a service animal is defined as a dog that has been individually trained to do work or perform tasks for an individual with a disability. The task(s) performed by the dog must be directly related to the person’s disability (emotional support dogs do not qualify).
Market customer best practices during COVID-19 outbreak:
We encourage everyone who is healthy and feels safe to visit our farmers’ markets in order to procure healthy, local food from area farmers, ranchers and small businesses. But we ask that you follow these strict guidelines:
» Please be patient and follow new market rules during this time.
» Wash your hands for 20 seconds upon arrival at the market and frequently as you move throughout the space. We will have an increased number of handwashing stations and hand sanitizer and all vendors are required to display hand sanitizer in each booth.
» Do not congregate between booths or in walkways.
» Maintain at least an arm’s length distance between other shoppers and vendors, especially while you are waiting in line.
» Do NOT greet anyone at the market with hugs or handshakes.
» Avoid touching your face.
» No hand-to-hand contact will be allowed between vendors and shoppers. Point to the product that you would like, allow the vendor to bag it and set it down on the table before you pick it up.
» Do not hand vendors payments directly. Place cash and credit cards on the table for vendors to pick up. Use Apple Pay or Venmo when available. If you are able, we encourage you to set up Apple Pay or Venmo on your smartphone before you arrive and use this as a payment method. If you do use this method of payment, please sanitize your phone before you arrive and after you leave the market.
» Anyone who is feeling unwell in any way should stay home.
» Any shopper who is at a higher risk, including individuals who are over 65 and/or with underlying health conditions, should stay home.
» Please refrain from bringing your dogs to the market during this time.
Thank you for supporting our local farmers! If you have questions please call 334-687-5688.
