Several members of the Eufaula Fire Department filed into Monday evening’s meeting of the city council, waiting to hear who would be chosen as the next fire chief. Chief Greg Holmes had announced his decision to retire on Nov. 30.
Council member Tony Robertson nominated longtime EFD and Abbeville Fire Chief Ryan Feggins as the new Eufaula fire chief, while council member Barbara Flurry nominated Keith Hutto. However, upon having a roll call on the votes, Robertson, Linda Grice, Lucius Cobbs, Flurry and Council President Johnny Knight each voted for Feggins.
(See article regarding Feggins and Holmes on this page.)
There were five candidates for the post, all current employers of the Eufaula Fire Department.
Knight thanked everyone who applied for the post. Robertson added, “Some of y’all have been with us for a long time. Thanks to each and everyone one of you for what you do.”
In other business:
Mayor Jack Tibbs and a team from Eufaula presented last week the city’s proposal in hopes of getting the site for the new Veterans home in southeast Alabama.
“We had a really good presentation,” Tibbs said. “A lot of good compliments were made from the board there. I would like to recognize Elizabeth Conklin and Gloria Helms for their work in the project. It was a real great presentation and PowerPoint.
“Hopefully, we will know something by Christmas.”
The facility will be 182,000 square feet, house up to 175 veterans, employee about 250 individuals and cost about $65 million. The proposed Eufaula location is south of the Country Club of Alabama on Highway 431.
While it is uncertain how many municipalities were asked to present their case in Montgomery, it is certain that Eufaula, Dothan and Ozark have done so.
Tibbs also noted the anticipated opening of Chick-fil-A (Thursday, Nov. 7). He said the city has had talks with the Alabama Department of Transportation regarding having a traffic light installed on Highway 431 at the location. “Burger King is across the street as are others in the area,” Tibbs said. “We caution all citizens to be careful out there.”
According to Eufaula Police Chief Steve Watkins, officers will be on-site at Chick-fil-A through Saturday to make as easy a transition as possible for motorists. The restaurant is closed on Sundays.
Tibbs also noted that the Eufaula Veterans Parade on Tuesday, Nov. 12, beginning at 5:30 p.m. promises to be another exciting event. This year, area churches have invited their youth to adopt vets and ride in the parade with them. Main Street Eufaula has again produced banners of local vets (see Page 6A).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.