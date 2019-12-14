CUTHBERT, Georgia — The Andrew College theatre department presented a well-received winter comedy, Almost Maine in late November. It was directed by Professor Deborah Liss-Green.
The music department presented its annual Festival of Lessons and Carols in downtown Cuthbert on the evening of Dec. 6. The newly renovated building created an outstanding venue for the Jazz Combo and Choraliers and the large community crowd. The Jazz Combo was under the direction of Dr. Dan Kolan; the Choraliers were directed by Corey Griffin.
To round out the end of year, the visual art department held a reception and open house on Dec. 9 in downtown Cuthbert to showcase student, faculty and staff work. The exhibition featured paintings, drawings and ceramics. Music student Hasani Comer, Stone Mountain, Georgia, provided music. Andrew College’s visual art program is led by Professor Chris Johnson.
