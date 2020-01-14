With the return of students from Christmas break and classes being back in full swing, The Lakeside School has gotten back to business.
The return of students at Lakeside brought about a change for one class as students in the second grade were split into two classes. An increase in enrollment not only in the second grade but the entire school allowed for a new teacher, Leisa Beam to be hired as a second teacher for the second grade.
Although Beam is new to Lakeside, she is no stranger to a classroom. She has taught in the Eufaula City Schools system from 1994 until this year when she joined the staff at Lakeside. Among classes that she has taught has been Kindergarten, Reading Recovery, Transitional Second Grade, Second Grade, First Grade and Art. She holds certification for Class A Early Childhood Education (P-3), Class B Early Childhood Education (P-3), and Class B Visual Arts (P-12). Her degrees include a BS Early Childhood Education and a MS Early Childhood Education, both from Troy University in Dothan.
Open enrollment for the 2020-2021 school year will begin soon at Lakeside and in preparation for it, Open House for those interested in attending the school and their parents, along with current families, will be held Jan. 30.
“We are beginning open enrollment soon and encourage everyone to enroll their students before classes reach capacity,” commented Susan Hudspeth, Assistant Head of School at Lakeside. “Currently the Preschool, Fourth Grade, Fifth Grade, and several middle classes are at capacity while numerous classes have already been split.”
On Jan. 31, a day for students from other schools to come and spend a day at Lakeside will be held. This will allow students that are interested in attending the school to see what a typical school day entails.
Other happenings at the school during the month of January include the selling of raffle tickets for the school’s 30 for 30 gun raffle which will begin Feb. 1 and the Annual Deer Hunt that is being held the weekend of Jan. 17-19 — there are still spots available for the hunt. Anyone interested in participating in the annual deer hunt can do so up until the day of Jan. 17 by calling the school at (334) 687-5748 to register. The Deer Hunt will be held primarily in Barbour & Russell counties.
Tickets for the school’s annual Mill Jam will also go on sale this month. The event will take place on Feb. 29 at 7 p.m. and will be held in the old Rainbow Farm building downtown. The Mil Jam will feature the Park Band. Tickets to the event are $60.
For more information of happenings at The Lakeside School, call (334) 687-5748.
