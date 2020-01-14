Money is needed and time is precious. Scott Woodruff needs a heart transplant.
A former Eufaula fireman and a family man, Woodruff’s benefits have long since run out and money is needed for a much needed heart transplant after being diagnosed with congestive heart failure in 2014.
As of last weekend, 64 percent of the $25,000 goal had been raised (16,154).
Time is of the essence.
“He’s a fighter,” Sam Williams said of Woodruff. “His heart’s is failing. He’s had AFib, ablations, you name it. The heart is giving out.”
Asked how much time Woodruff has, Williams said, “I don’t know if anybody knows the answer to that.”
Woodruff and his wife, Lindsay, have three children.
Woodruff’s condition leaves him very tired and takes a toll on his quality of life. Doctors have said a heart transplant is critical to his survival. Such a transplant could have Woodruff leading a more normal and active life.
Williams is chairman of a fundraising effort for Woodruff through the National Foundation for Transplants in Memphis, Tennessee. Donations can be made online at transplants.org (search for Scott Woodruff), or checks can be mailed to: NFT Alabama Transplant Fund, 5350 Poplar Avenue, Suite 850, Memphis, TN 38119. Please be sure to write “in honor of Scott Woodruff” on the memo line.
Williams will also be helping run the Scott Woodruff Heart Transplant Tournament on March 28 at Lakepoint State Park. The tournament is a unified effort between the 20-year-old Alabama Children’s Classic Bass Tournament and the Albany Bass Club’s 44-year-old tournament (formally the Easter Seal’s tournament).
The pay-out for the tournament will remain the same as the Alabama Children’s Class Bass Tournament set for June 13 with a first place of $5,000, based on 150 boats. The Big Fish pot will be a separate tournament paying for 1st and 2nd place big fish. There will be a 100 percent pay back. Applications are in stores around Eufaula, or you can go to www.albanybassclub.com and register online. Boat numbers will be assigned by receipt of paid entry fee.
Woodruff prays every day, Williams said, praying for the families that make sacrifices to make that transplant donation. “He’s humble as he can be about it.”
Cross Baptist Church of Eufaula raised $10,070 with a goal of just $5,000 at its Fifth Sunday Gospel Sing.
The Eufaula Fire Department also doing a fundraiser for Woodruff.
According to the National Foundation for Transplants, the average heart transplant costs more than $1 million, with much more in follow-up care.
