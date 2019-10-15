Five generations

Faye Davis of Crown Health Care would like to introduce her 5th generation photo with her daughter, granddaughter, great grandson and his two children. Ms. Davis was born in Blakley, Georgia, and has resided in Eufaula for many years as well as her daughter, Alice Davis. Recently, the Price family has relocated back to the area to be closer to family.
