A Flash Flood Watch has been issued March 3 at 2:35 p.m. until March 5 at noon by the National Weather Service in Birmingham.
The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a Flash Flood Watch for portions of central Alabama, east central Alabama, southeast Alabama, and west central Alabama, including the following areas, in central Alabama, Autauga, Bibb, Chilton, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore, Jefferson, Lowndes, Montgomery, Perry, Shelby, St. Clair, and Talladega. In east central Alabama, Calhoun, Chambers, Clay, Cleburne, Lee, Macon, Randolph, Russell, and Tallapoosa; in southeast Alabama, Barbour, Bullock, and Pike. In west central Alabama, Greene, Hale, Marengo, Pickens, Sumter, and Tuscaloosa for Wednesday morning through Thursday morning.
With the saturated soils already in place, it will not take much more rainfall to produce localized flash flooding. Use caution while driving. A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
