The Friends of Lake Eufaula announced the beginning of its annual Lake Eufaula Clean-Up Art Contest that invites students to submit their works of art that have an environmental theme.
The FOLE sponsored art contest is open to all elementary, middle and high school students in the area. There will be a first place and second place award for each of the school groups.
Rules for the contest include: art must be two dimensional works using media such as oils, watercolors, acrylics, pastels, pencils, crayons, etc.; pictures should not exceed three foot by three foot; and should display some aspect of the beauty, flora, fauna or environmental concern associated with Lake Eufaula.
Prizes will be awarded as follows: First place overall (grand prize) will get $50; First place in each age division will get $35; Second place in each age division will get $25. The grand prize winning picture will be printed on the back of the T-shirts that will be passed out to volunteers at the clean-up. Winners will be chosen based on interpretation and artistic merit.
All art must be turned in no later than Wednesday, Feb. 12, to the Eufaula Alabama Power Company office on Randolph Avenue and include the artist’s name, grade, teacher and school on the pack of the art work.
For more information, call Brad or Cyndie Moore at 334-750-7824/7823, or email Bmooreless@Gosuto.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.