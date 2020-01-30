Eufaula Carnegie Library will host the folk musicians Ken Anderson and Rebecca Hall in a free concert on Tuesday, Feb. 18, at 6:30 p.m.
Anderson and Hall are a husband and wife team who perform and record as a duo under the name Hungrytown.
Rebecca Hall is an award-winning songwriter whose two solo albums were released to much critical acclaim. She has been dubbed “a new folk classicist” by the Boston Herald. Ken Anderson plays numerous instruments as well as handling musical arrangements. According to Performing Songwriter magazine, Hall “channels the graceful, reassuring presence of Judy Collins and Sandy Denny, while Anderson’s lithe arrangements provide spare but tasteful support.”
They released their first CD, Hungrytown, in 2008; Any Forgotten Thing in 2011; and Further West in 2015. The couple spends more than half of each year on the road, in North America, Europe, and New Zealand. Hungrytown’s music has received extensive airplay worldwide and has appeared on several television shows, including Comedy Central’s The Daily Show, IFC’s Portlandia, and Netflix’s Daily Dynamite.
