Current job: Teaches Geometry and AP Computer Science Principles at Eufaula High School.

Education/Degrees: St. Clair County High School in Odenville; B.S. in Early Childhood, Elementary and Secondary Mathematics from Jacksonville State University; Master’s in Instructional Technology from National University in La Jolla, California; EDS in Educational Leadership from Liberty University.

What is the most challenging part of your job: “Not being able to reach all the students. I want every student to succeed, and it is hard when I see students that can’t grasp what education can do for them.”

What do you like most about your job: “When a student masters a concept and are proud of that accomplishment. Also, I love seeing my students excel through sports and academics after high school.”

Name 3 things you would like to see or do in your lifetime: “I would love to RV across the United States; Vacation in Alaska; and just enjoy a long life.”

Favorite music: “Worship.”

Favorite books: “I like mysteries of any kind and stories of inspiration.”

Favorite pastime: “Going to watch my students play sports. Also, love spending time with my nieces and nephews and watching them in extra-curricular activities as well.”

Talents: “I played bass clarinet, spun rifle and flag in high school and college.”

Pet Peeve: “Being late.”

Values most important to you: “Being true to who I am and helping others.”

What’s one thing most people would be surprised to know about you: “I have taught every grade from Kindergarten to 12th grade except 3rd grade. I also love to travel.”

Family: Three small dogs — Shug, Sissy and Bear.

