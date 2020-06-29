After careful consideration, and to safeguard the community from the spread of COVID-19, Fort Benning has made the difficult decision to cancel the Independence Celebration scheduled for Aug. 22. All activities originally planned, including concerts, vendors, demonstrations and fireworks, will no longer take place in 2020.
The Independence Celebration for 2021 has been scheduled for June 26. Fortunately, for the Fort Benning community, multiplatinum singer and songwriter, Andy Grammer, and recording artist, Macy Kate, have both graciously agreed to return next year for the 2021 Independence Celebration.
The 2021 Independence Celebration will continue to celebrate our nation’s independence, and provide Soldiers and their families a safe environment to enjoy music, food, military demonstrations and more. Fort Benning looks forward to planning an incredible event for 2021.
More information on the 2021 Independence Celebration festivities will be provided at benning.armymwr.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.