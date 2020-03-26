The Gardens of Eufaula Assisted Living understands what you and your families are going through and the impact the COVID-19 pandemic is having on the elderly population.
We want to let you know that our senior living community is here to ensure the residents’ health and safety is a top priority. We are following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), and Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) guidelines to mitigate the risk of the virus to our elderly residents. In addition, we are adapting our daily activities to adhere to safety precautions and conducting sanitation procedures while continually updating families as the situation is rapidly changing.
For more than two weeks, our senior living community has restricted access to limit the potential exposure for our residents. We have a screening process in place for everyone, including staff, which is conducted upon entry to the community. An intense cleaning schedule is performed every shift adopting recommended best practices from the CDC. The administrator participates in daily conference calls with corporate leadership for updates about the coronavirus and guidance on protecting their communities.
Other steps we have taken are the discontinuation of group activities and communal dining so that exposure to others is limited. We have been practicing “social distancing” and remaining 6 feet away. We recognize the potential toll that this type of protective environment can create in a senior community where socialization and engagement are usually a primary focus. We are committed to ensuring that social distancing does not create “social isolation” and increased stress during this crisis. The Activity Director has created a plan that allows residents to be engaged, stimulated, entertained and put distance between themselves and others.
Here are some of the creative activities our residents are offered that comply with the new “social distancing” guidelines:
Hallway Ice Cream Socials and Birthday Parties
Hallway Bingo and Trivia
Doorway Exercises
Doorway Bowling and Kickball
Individual Activity Kits With Word Search, Cross Word and Other Puzzles
Books and Magazines
FaceTime and Video Calls With Family
Window Visits With Family and Friends
Our programs can accommodate future changes and provide a sense of normalcy for the seniors at the assisted living and memory care communities.
Fear and anxiety about the COVID-19 pandemic can be overwhelming and cause strong emotions. Families of our residents have provided amazing support and reassurance to both their loved ones as well as the staff. They have stayed connected via phone, mail and Facebook. Families are visiting through the windows, bringing pets to visit residents at the windows, and conducting facetime and video chats. They have generously donated games, puzzles, and cleaning supplies. We requested trays and small tables for in-room activities and the response was amazing. The cooperation and support of our family members during the isolation period has been outstanding.
The service we provide at our assisted living wouldn’t be possible without the dedication of the administrator and other caregivers. They have quickly and effectively implemented new protocols, procedures and responded to changes. They understand their individual roles as essential healthcare providers during the uncertain days ahead. They are committed to serve the residents by providing support, guidance and reassurance and they will continue to keep families updated and informed. Our company has committed to providing complete transparency and is dedicated to the safety and wellbeing of every individual that has been entrusted to our care.
Our thoughts and prayers are with the families, friends, and communities who have been impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak.
