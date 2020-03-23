Beginning Monday, March 23, Georgetown-Quitman County will close all County offices to the public until further notice. The purpose of this action is to prevent the spread of COVID-19. All employees will report for their regular duty schedule and will be available by phone, email and fax to meet the needs of the public. The phone number for each county office is listed below. It is our goal to cause as little inconvenience as possible during this service change. We thank you for your patience as we all work through this together.
Georgetown-Quitman County will continue to monitor the situation in coordination with state and federal agencies. Citizens are encouraged to practice normal disease infection control through social distancing, washing hands frequently and limiting travel. If you have questions or concerns, please contact Jason Weeks County Manager at 229-334-0903.
Tax Commission office, 229-334-9000
Tax Assessors office, 229-334-2159
Clerk of Superior Courts office, 229-334-2578
Probate/Magistrate office, 229-334-2224
Sheriff Dept., 229-334-3739
Quitman County Commission office, 229-334-0903
Water, Sewage, and Solid Waste office, 229-334-3332
Family Connections, 229-334-7553
