Georgia Governor Brian P. Kemp appointed 14 people to various boards, commissions, and authorities for the state on Tuesday, July 16. One of the appointees is from Georgetown.
Danny L. Blackmon has been appointed to the Board of Juvenile Justice for the Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice. This department is a multi-faceted agency serving the state's offenders aged 21-and-younger. The DJJ's Mission is to protect and serve the citizens of Georgia by holding young offenders accountable for their actions through the delivery of services and sanctions in appropriate settings and by supporting youth in their communities to become productive and law-abiding citizens.
Blackmon and his wife, Karen, live in Georgetown and have four children. He is the president, owner, and operator of EBM Office Solutions on Highway 82 in Georgetown.
