Over the past year, the Barbour County Extension service has held several forums throughout the county to help assess what programs and resources are needed in Barbour County to help the residents of the county break through the barriers that many feel have held them down.
Through these forums and subsequent meetings, a group of local citizens came together to create the Get Involved Barbour Initiative. This group has meet with the purpose of discussing and identifying the needs of county residents and have set about to do what they can to connect resources in the areas of health and wellness, government, organizations - both non-profit and faith based, jobs and education, and housing and finance.
As part of their support for the community, Get Involved Barbour held a local community fair in May that highlighted local and regional resources that are offered to the citizens of Barbour County.
“We are in the planning stages of the second fair, which will be located in Clio,” Allie Corcoran, Barbour County Extension Coordinator for the Alabama Cooperative Extension System, said recently. “In addition to the resource fairs, the committee would like to host a Mayors Forum. This event will be an opportunity for the mayors of each municipality in Barbour County to come together to discuss issues in their towns and how the towns can work together to help Barbour County move into the future.” She added that this is meeting of the Mayors is meant to be a discussion and not a debate.
Corcoran noted that Barbour County is forecast to lose 13 percent of its population by 2040. She wants to know, “What can our towns do to help lower that number and improve the quality of life for Barbour County citizens?”
The next Get Involved Barbour meeting will be held at Clayton City Hall on Nov. 21 and all Barbour County citizens are invited to attend. The public forum will begin at 12 p.m.
Dr. Matt Ulmer, Extension Specialist in Community Workforce, Leadership, and Economic Development will mediate the forum.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.