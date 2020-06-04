The website for Get Involved Barbour is up and running, ready to provide resources for the public.
Barbour County Extension Coordinator Allie Corcoran Logan announced Tuesday, June 2, that the website is functional and not only features a page for each of the municipalities in Barbour County, but also a list of resources available for the residents of Barbour County.
“The website features resources in five categories that include government, housing and finance, education and jobs, service organizations, and health and wellness,” Logan noted about the new website for Get Involved Barbour. “The page for each community also has contact information for each City Hall and links to activities or services nearby.”
Statistical information contained on each community’s page includes the population size, location, climate (average relative humidity), annual rain fall total when available, and cost of living. Each of the five categories mentioned by Logan is also broken down into subcategories under the resources tab.
Get Involved Barbour started as forums held by the Extension Service staff starting in April 2018 to find ways to help improve Barbour County for its residents. A series of six meetings, three in Eufaula and three in Louisville over the next year, gave way to a Resource Fair that was held in May 2019 at the Eufaula Community Center and a meeting of mayors of the county’s communities in November 2019. Input from each meeting and that gained during the Resource Fair helped in the creation of the Get Involved Barbour website that can be found at https://getinvolvedbarbour.org.
“The Get Involved Barbour group worked hard to gather information on services available to the citizens of the county,” Logan said. “This is not a complete list; we hope businesses and organizations who are not listed on the website will contact us to add their information to the website’s lists.
“Please share this resource with others. This website is meant to help connect the communities with one another by sharing what Barbour County has to offer. Our goal is to post an article each month pertaining to one of the five categories or any topic that is relevant to the needs of Barbour County Citizens, for example COVID-19 (Corona virus) information.
“We hope this website will be helpful for each of you, and will help our citizens and resource providers connect with one another,.”
To be added to one of the categories or lists on the Get Involved Barbour website, call (334) 687-5688, or email Logan at corcoja@aces.edu.
