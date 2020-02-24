Bobby Gilbert will retire as a police officer on March 1 after serving with the Eufaula Police Department, Barbour County Sheriff’s Department and Wallace Community College-Sparks Campus.
Gilbert, a native of Georgetown, Georgia, began his career with Eufaula PD in 1992, leaving in 2016 with the rank of sergeant.
He worked at Barbour County as a deputy and school resource officer from 2016-17, and transferred to Sparks Campus as a campus police officer from 2017 to present.
Gilbert spent 39 years in the military, earning the rank of Master Sergeant with the Army and serving five war tours from Dessert Storm, Iraq, Afghanistan, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and Germany.
“I’ve traveled all around the world,” Gilbert said. “The god Lord has been with me.”
Gilbert wished to thank everyone for their support and those who inspired him along the way.
“It’s been real for 28 years,” he said. “God bless.”
