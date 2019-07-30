Ball drop
KYLE MOOTY/TRIBUNE

For the third time in just over a year, the Eufaula Kiwanis Club held a Golf Ball Drop where numbered balls were dropped onto the putting green. The balls (775) , which sold for $2 each, rolled down a hill to a designated hole. The closest to the hole this year was 4-feet, 2-inches, the farthest of the three winners thus far. Half of the proceeds went to who purchased the winning ball, while the other half will benefit Kiwanis charities. A fourth ball drop is in the works.

Tags

Load comments