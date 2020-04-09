There is never a good time for a tornado. Never. Nevertheless, one woman whose home was damaged made the proverbial lemonade out of the lemon dealt to her and her family.
The March 31 tornado that rocked a portion of south Eufaula left a home, including its freezer and pantry in despair.
Kent Thomas, director of the Eufaula Clearing House, said a resident of the home called the Clearing House a visit the following day. She was not looking for a handout, rather seeking to help.
“She asked if we take food donations, so I told her yes, and she told me that her house was hit by the tornado and they had a lot of food that she didn’t want to go to waste,” Thomas said. “She asked if it would be possible for me to pick it up. I said ‘Of course.’ She lived there with her elderly parents at CCA, and they always made sure they had a full freezer and pantry.
“The house looked like you’d expect, and pretty much all of it was either destroyed or badly damaged. She helped me load approximately five tubs of food into my truck, and I got to know her and her father a little bit. I got the feeling that they were fine financially, but man, what a mess. They were just grateful to be alive. “
Thomas said he was really touched by the kind act, considering the family’s home had just suffered so much damage.
“After this horrible thing happened to them, the very next day they were thinking of others and donating food,” Thomas said. “She even thanked me because she said it made her feel better. I asked her, ‘Why are you thanking me?’ I think it just helped her get something off her plate, you know, get one thing done.”
