MONTGOMERY — Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded a $279,984 grant to preserve jobs in the city of Eufaula and help spur future development in a local industrial park.
The Community Development Block Grant funds will be used to improve infrastructure in the Lakepoint Industrial Park which is home to Keystone Foods and Elm Machining. Keystone Foods is a poultry hatchery that employs 46 people while Elm Machinery, a precision metal stamping and custom fabrication plant, employs 14 people.
“A solid infrastructure throughout Alabama is key to retaining and recruiting industry.” Gov. Ivey said. “Community Development Block Grant funds have been instrumental in helping many businesses and industries build or continue to thrive in our state, and I am pleased to help the city of Eufaula make these improvements to spur future success.”
The city will use the funds to resurface and make other improvements to the industrial park’s access road from U.S. Highway 431. City officials say the road improvements will open the way in the industrial park for future businesses.
The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grant from funds made available by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
“Gov. Ivey’s commitment to creating and keeping jobs in Alabama is steadfast,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said. “ADECA is pleased to join with Gov. Ivey and assist in this venture.”
Ivey notified Mayor Jack Tibbs Jr. that the grant had been approved. The city has pledged about $70,000 for the project.
ADECA administers an array of programs supporting law enforcement and traffic safety, economic development, energy conservation, water resource management and recreation development.
