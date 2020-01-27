MONTGOMERY — Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded grants totaling $1.7 million for programs that help low-income residents take steps to secure gainful employment and improve their quality of life.
The Community Services Block Grants will enable 20 community action agencies throughout the state to help low-income residents achieve self-sufficiency and address barriers to success through a variety of programs and services. The specific needs of the communities served determine which programs are available, which can include job-search assistance and short-term employment skills classes, parenting classes, transitional housing, summer youth programs, financial literacy programs and emergency food and shelter.
“Alabama’s low-income residents sometimes need an extra helping hand as they work to gain better stability in their lives,” Gov. Ivey said. “I commend these agencies for helping to reduce poverty and assisting families in need through the Community Services Block Grant program.”
Residents seeking assistance should contact their local community action agency. Full contact information for each agency can be found at www.caaalabama.org.
The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grants from funds made available by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
“Gov. Ivey and I are committed to assisting these agencies as they support low-income residents,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said. “ADECA’s partnership with these agencies continues to help many individuals and families reach a higher quality of life and find more opportunities for success.”
Gov. Ivey’s grants included the following agencies:
Southeast Alabama Community Action Partnership Inc. (Barbour, Coffee, Geneva, Henry, Houston) — $85,701.
