Wallace Community College President Dr. Linda Young holds a copy of an Alabama bicentennial book that was presented by Gov. Kay Ivey for the school's library during Ivey’s visit Tuesday to help draw awareness and to get residents excited about Alabama 200, the State’s 200th anniversary of statehood which is coming up on Dec. 14.
