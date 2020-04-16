Police following COVID-19 orders as best they can
Eufaula Police Chief Steve Watkins said his department is following COVID-19 protocol in the building, but once officers are out on the streets, things get a little less clear.
A city curfew was implemented by Eufaula Mayor Jack Tibbs and the members of the city council on April 5, disallowing persons within the city limits of Eufaula from being in public places unless deemed essential from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each day.
During the first week of the curfew, Watkins said his department wrote nine citations for breaking the curfew. While officers cannot stop a vehicle without other probable cause -- usually traffic violations – they can find out why a person is out during the curfew. One violator said he was on his way to the store to purchase a beer, and another said he was en route to a poker game. Neither of those answers were valid, Watkins said.
“It’s so gray,” Watkins said. “Even if you read the governors order, it is a gray area right now. For the most part, people stayed safe the first week.”
Watkins said his office has instigated several rules during the pandemic.
There are two wall-mounted hand sanitizers at the EPD. If anyone comes into the department to file a report, they are met by a dispatcher or officer either through a glass window, or walked outside to talk. As for officers inside the building, Watkins said that even during shift changes once they pass a certain location they must wear a mask, and only one is allowed at a time to visit his office.
“You really can’t come back into the police department, unless it is an arrest,” Watkins said. “We are following the governor’s orders. There must be no gatherings of more than 10 people. Mainly, we’ve had complaints with birthday parties and such. There have been kids playing basketball. You’re damned if you do and damned if you don’t. I would rather have 10 kids playing basketball than running the streets. For the most part, people have understood. We have gotten some backlash with curfew situations we’ve written.
“We are deferring most stuff to the Department of Public Health.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.