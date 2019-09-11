Student of the Week
Name: John Michael Hall
School: Parkview Christian School
Age: 8
Favorite Teacher: Ms. Dunsmore
Favorite Class: Science
Favorite Activity: Basketball
Favorite Food: Chicken nuggets and French fries
Favorite Music: Casting Crowns – My Own Worst Enemy
What do you like to do when you’re not in school? “Play with my friends.”
Who is your role model and why? “My Dad, because he has big muscles, runs fast, and loves Jesus... and my sisters and me.”
Future Career: “A Navy person.”
Greatest Accomplishment: “Learning to read about science.”
Parents and Siblings: Benjamin Michael Hall, Shelby Money, Katie Money, Abbie Hall.
