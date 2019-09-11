John Michael Hall
Photo from Parkview Christian School

Student of the Week

Name: John Michael Hall

School: Parkview Christian School

Age: 8

Favorite Teacher: Ms. Dunsmore

Favorite Class: Science

Favorite Activity: Basketball

Favorite Food: Chicken nuggets and French fries

Favorite Music: Casting Crowns – My Own Worst Enemy

What do you like to do when you’re not in school? “Play with my friends.”

Who is your role model and why? “My Dad, because he has big muscles, runs fast, and loves Jesus... and my sisters and me.”

Future Career: “A Navy person.”

Greatest Accomplishment: “Learning to read about science.”

Parents and Siblings: Benjamin Michael Hall, Shelby Money, Katie Money, Abbie Hall.

