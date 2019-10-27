I flew out to Texas recently for a quick visit with a daughter. The relatively short flight from Atlanta to Austin turned into a lengthy one, not because the University of Kentucky swimming and diving team giggled in unison at group texts THE ENTIRE trip — rather, the flight was on hold for an hour as we flew in circles about 100 miles west of Austin waiting for a bad storm to pass.
That far west of Austin means you’re even farther out than Luckenbach, and if you crashed there and even if you somehow survived, not even Willie, Waylon and the boys would find you for several days.
When I was covering sports at various universities, I flew seemingly weekly from the start of football to the end of baseball and/or track season.
I flew into some doozies. There was total engine failure during takeoff fortunately still on the runway. They literally had to tow the plane and we had to wait more than an hour because we couldn’t walk across the runways.
Bear Bryant once said the scariest thing about coaching at Texas A&M was flying into Fayetteville, Arkansas, which, thanks to Walmart, now has a newer airport out in the middle of nowhere but a lot closer to Walmart headquarters.
Bryant said that one time they were late getting into the airport, which sat inside a mountain valley. He wrote that weather had the Alabama plane circle around Fayetteville and they could see the Arkansas team warming up with fans in the stands. He had the bus driver rush to the stadium. The Aggies dressed quickly, stretched and played.
Danny Ford should have coached at Arkansas when the new airport was built, because at the earlier site the first thing you saw was a large salvage yard. He said that made a terrible impression on kids, who then saw it first as they departed.
I stood in line after the Final Four at Seattle for a long time without my ticket, which I had left back at the hotel. However, pre-9/11 I managed to get on the flight with just a driver’s license.
There was a flight to Denver where lightning was very close, and a flight from Memphis somewhere over the Ozarks that I was sure would be my final trip on Earth as the pilot decided to fly into the eye of a storm. I felt like kissing the ground when we finally arrived.
A sports information director once told me on a team trip back from the East Coast that upon landing he didn’t recognize what should have been his hometown airport. The reason? The pilot landed at a much smaller municipal airport 10 miles away. He saw runway lights and presumably just assumed, you know.
I covered a pot bust with a plane flown in a doctor’s aircraft at a small airport. The California doc, living handsomely even for his line of work, said he had no idea who had flown his plane. Must have been stolen, he told authorities. That may have worked had the same plane not refueled often for months at the same airport half a country away.
A family I knew was visiting Germany when 9/11 occurred. Flying back the next day to the states was impossible. The next day, everyone was searched multiple times. When a woman vehemently complained, the family’s elderly mother leaned forward, tapped the complainer on the shoulder and broke her silence. “I hope you thanked them each time,” she said.
My mother, recruiting as a university dean on the East Coast, landed once on one wheel in our nation’s capital. They skidded off the runway, but were safe.
That’s better than no wheels, which is what a coaching friend endured with some buddies as they returned in a small plane from a summer golf outing. He said they were told to get in a tucked position and prepare for a hard landing.
I asked the coach what he did.
“Well, I tucked and prepared for a hard landing,” he said. “Wasn’t much else I could do.”
I reckon so.
